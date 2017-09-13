East Texas father describes moment he saw car fatally strike son

Joe Colbert describes the events that led to the death of his son, Lechell ‘Deke’ Scott, 34, as unbelievable.More >>
Joe Colbert describes the events that led to the death of his son, Lechell ‘Deke’ Scott, 34, as unbelievable.More >>
Millions of dollars are set to be invested in a new health system right here in East Texas.More >>
Millions of dollars are set to be invested in a new health system right here in East Texas.More >>
The city made a few changes since first proposed the budget last month. The new fiscal year begins October 1.More >>
The city made a few changes since first proposed the budget last month. The new fiscal year begins October 1.More >>
The City of Tyler accepted a $10.2 million grant from the FAA in their meeting Wednesday morning.More >>
The City of Tyler accepted a $10.2 million grant from the FAA in their meeting Wednesday morning.More >>
Whether or not you’re actually attracted to the challenge of a simple fair game can really depend on one thing: The Carnival Game Talker.More >>
Whether or not you’re actually attracted to the challenge of a simple fair game can really depend on one thing: The Carnival Game Talker.More >>