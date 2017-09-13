East Texas father describes moment he saw car fatally strike son

Joe Colbert describes the events that led to the death of his son, Lechell ‘Deke’ Scott, 34, as unbelievable.

“I saw the guy gas the car and I said 'man he’s going to run the stop sign,'” says Colbert. “He ran the stop sign and all of a sudden you heard just a little thump, and I said 'man, either he had a blow out or he just hit somebody.'”

Last night a driver struck Scott, who was walking to his father’s house from his own home on County Road 3652 in Kilgore, something Colbert says his son did every day.

“The guys were running and they start yelling 'it's Deke! it's Deke!' and then we immediately took off and went up there and it was over,” says Colbert.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Grant, 37, the driver, was arrested after fleeing the scene and has since been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

Colbert says Grant could have stopped.

“It would have taken him five seconds at the most to stop at that sign and to ensure his life and everybody else’s life is okay,” says Colbert. “But, the five seconds that he had taken to run through that sign, he had taken a life.”

Scott’s grandmother, Ollie Colbert, says this isn’t the first time someone’s run that stop sign.

“I sit out here and I counted the cars that ran that stop sign,” says Ollie Colbert. “It was like thirty people, thirty cars ran that stop sign.”

The family is hoping something will be done so this doesn’t happen again.

“Maybe they will do something about that stop sign,” says Ollie Colbert. “Maybe they will put a blinking light on there, but they have to do something.”

Bond for Michael Grant is set at $110,000. Grant is also charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to render aid.

