City of Tyler accepts grant from FAA to continue airport improve - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

City of Tyler accepts grant from FAA to continue airport improvements

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
City council met for their regular meeting Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV) City council met for their regular meeting Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The City of Tyler accepted a $10.2 million grant from the FAA in their meeting Wednesday morning.

Staff members have been working to procure the grant for years, and it will be used to continue the fourth phase of the city's runway revitalization project.

The project is part of the city's continued effort to improve airport service and attract another carrier back to the Tyler Pounds.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly