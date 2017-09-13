Longview school officials discuss loaded handgun found at middle school Tuesday

Police and school officials say they have identified who was responsible for bringing a loaded handgun onto an East Texas school campus and suspended

that student. The investigation is now centering on how the gun was brought on campus.



The initial find of a loaded handgun in the Foster Middle School bathroom was alarming to the district.



"We look at this incident as being extremely serious. The gun was found by a staff member, which immediately launched an intense investigation to find who brought the gun and different things like that. Then articulate to parents what we knew at that time," said Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams.



A .380 handgun was found in one of the bathrooms. No other students or staff were in the room when the gun was found.



"We feel very fortunate that we found it," Williams says.



Longview police were called in, and officers joined the district to find out how the gun got there.



"Watched a video, talked to people there at the school to determine who may have been in possession of this weapon," said Longview Police Officer

Kristie Brian.



The student connected to the gun was identified.



"The student was disciplined, parents were informed, school board, everybody was brought up to speed with what we knew up to that time. They have identified some people to talk to, yes," says Williams.



In May, a Foster Middle School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school. Late Tuesday, parents were notified by the principal of Foster in a recorded message.



"The student is currently suspended, facing expulsion under chapter 37007 of the Texas education code. Bringing a gun on campus is punishable by expulsion for one year. The student is also subject to criminal prosecution," said the Foster Middle School principal.



And the school is taking another look at security measures.



"So that we make sure our students and staff are as safe as possible," Williams says.



The school was not placed on lockdown at any point, and no one was injured.

