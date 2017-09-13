Gregg County Fair talker draws folks in

The city made a few changes since first proposed the budget last month. The new fiscal year begins October 1.More >>
The city made a few changes since first proposed the budget last month. The new fiscal year begins October 1.More >>
The City of Tyler accepted a $10.2 million grant from the FAA in their meeting Wednesday morning.More >>
The City of Tyler accepted a $10.2 million grant from the FAA in their meeting Wednesday morning.More >>
Millions of dollars are set to be invested in a new health system right here in East Texas.More >>
Millions of dollars are set to be invested in a new health system right here in East Texas.More >>
Whether or not you’re actually attracted to the challenge of a simple fair game can really depend on one thing: The Carnival Game Talker.More >>
Whether or not you’re actually attracted to the challenge of a simple fair game can really depend on one thing: The Carnival Game Talker.More >>
Police and school officials say they have identified who was responsible for bringing a loaded handgun onto an East Texas school campus and suspended that student.More >>
Police and school officials say they have identified who was responsible for bringing a loaded handgun onto an East Texas school campus and suspended that student. The investigation is now centering on how the gun was brought on campus. The initial find of a loaded handgun in the FosterMore >>