New health system to create job, education opportunities in East Texas

Millions of dollars are set to be invested in a new health system right here in East Texas

Wednesday, Ardent Health Services announced their partnership with East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System and The University of Texas System to create the new 10 hospital system.



"It continues to make Tyler a medical destination. We’ve been growing really strongly over the last two decades, "said Tom Mullins, President of the Tyler Economic Development Council.



A letter of intent has been signed and an acquisition will take place within 30 days.

"It will bring a level of care that we would not otherwise be able to bring. It puts us in the level with UT Southwest, UT Medical Branch, MD Anderson," said ETMC President Elmer Ellis.



Ardent will have majority ownership of the new system.



"Ardent has a wonderfully successful history of operating hospitals. They are the experts," Ellis said.



In addition, the new system will not be a non-profit, meaning the hospital system will pay taxes to the City of Tyler.



“We haven't seen those numbers yet, but they have projected that there will be as much as $150 million of new investment in Tyler and East Texas. So that will generate some new wealth and value for communities,” Mullins said.



Ardent President and CEO David Vandewater said there will be new job opportunities within the new system.



"We believe that over time we'll be able to grow the current employment than a larger number that exists today," Vandewater said.



According to Mullins, ETMC already employes about 5,000 across the region, and this new system will benefit those looking to enter the medical field locally.



"The more we can provide high quality training and educational services to them and then provide employment for them when they finish, the more we'll grow as a community," Mullins said.



Vandewater said they plan to provide resources that will allow East Texans the help they need closer to home.



"To make sure that people get to stay at home and receive the care; we know that people get better the closer to home they are," Vandewater said.

The new system will be under the UT system, but officials say a name has not been decided on.

