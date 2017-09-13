City of Tyler adopts new budget, including soccer field fees

That was not on the agenda, but City Manager Ed Broussard did note that the fields are restricted to games only to help maintain turf levels. (Source: KLTV)

It's been more than a month since the City of Tyler first proposed its budget for the next fiscal year.

In City Hall Wednesday, council members voted unanimously to adopt the $152 million budget. It includes a penny increase in property taxes, bringing the rate from $0.23 to $0.24 per $100 valuation.

The budget is still predominantly funded by sales tax, which makes up 41 percent of the adopted budget, while property taxes will fill 29 percent. Franchises, fines and fees and other municipal income paths will fill out the remaining 30 percent of the budget.

As far as fee increases, residents will see rates go up on several items. There will be $1 increases on monthly base rates for water and wastewater, and a monthly $1.28 regulatory compliance fee as the city continues to improve infrastructure under a consent decree with the EPA. Residents will also see a $2 increase in monthly trash pick up rates, which have not been raised in several years.

One of the notable changes the city made since it first proposed its budget is how much it will charge for sports field usage. The city initially proposed increasing field use rates to $2000 per field per season for area sports leagues, but after several weeks of public comments about the rate the city lowered their proposal.

Wednesday, it was announced the city will rent fields for $1000 per field per season by the fall of 2018.

There were many public comments meaning to address the rate increase, but a majority of speakers Wednesday addressed their desire to use Lindsey Park fields for practice. Representatives from the FC Dallas youth league, the Tyler Soccer Association, and a representative from a local rugby league all spoke in favor of divvying the field between leagues for practice.

While council appreciated their concerns, council members reiterated they were not voting on who could use which fields when.

"The only thing we're voting on is the fee structure," Council member John Nix said.

After public comments about the issue finished, it was decided that Council member Linda Sellers and Council member Don Warren will form a committee with the leagues to pursue a mutual agreement on where and when practices can occur. An agreement is expected by January.

The 2017-2018 fiscal year begins October 1.

