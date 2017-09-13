Principal: Student who brought loaded gun to campus identified, suspended

A student has been suspended after bringing a loaded gun to a Longview ISD campus.

Foster Middle School Principal John York said Wednesday in an automated call to parents obtained by KLTV that the student is "currently suspended pending expulsion under Chapter 37.007 of the Texas Education Code."

Tuesday, the district released a statement via its website that a loaded gun was found at the school.

The gun, a .380 pistol, was found in a bathroom.

Longview police are investigating the case and say that although a person of interest has been identified, their identity is not being released at this time since the person is a juvenile.

No direct threat was made to students or faculty, York said.

"The student is also subject to criminal prosecution and is currently under investigation by the juvenile detectives at the Longview Police Department in conjunction with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office," York said during the call.

See the text of the call below:

Hello, parents. This is Principal York with an update on the gun found on campus.

The student who brought the weapon to school has been identified. No threat was made to any student or any faculty member by the actor. The student is currently suspended pending expulsion under Chapter 37.007 of the Texas Education Code.

Bringing a gun on campus is punishable by expulsion for a period of one year. Any and all punishment will be pursued to the fullest extent.

The student is also subject to criminal prosecution and is currently under investigation by the juvenile detectives at the Longview Police Department in conjunction with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office.

Preventative actions are of utmost importance. Student safety is our No. 1 concern. Two Longview police officers are present each day to assist us in providing security in a safe environment for your child. We have an active Crime Stoppers program where students are encouraged and rewarded for submitting information regarding any type of illegal activity on or off campus.

Students are closely supervised throughout the day from the time they arrive each morning until they depart at the end of the day. Throughout the day administrators and other school personnel are present in the hall for every class change.

In addition, security officers sweep the halls, restrooms and outside areas after every class change. Students are encouraged on our daily announcements to report any type of problem to an adult on campus. Again, the safety of your child is our No. 1 concern.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.