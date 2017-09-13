No-bake chocolate-peanut butter bars by Mama Steph

This recipe is a super simple way to get a snack on the table for your family or friends, using ingredients you probably have in your kitchen right now!

No-bake chocolate-peanut butter bars

2 sticks of butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups uncooked quick oatmeal

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 cup chocolate chips



Method:



1. Melt butter in a heavy-bottomed 2 or 3-quart saucepan. Add to it the brown sugar, then whisk it in until sugar dissolves. Whisk in the vanilla extract. Stir everything together until oats are completely covered by the butter mixture. Keep over very low heat while doing the next step, stirring frequently.



2. Melt together the chocolate chips and peanut butter in another saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly. When melted and combined, take off heat.



3. Take 2/3 of the oat mixture, and press into a 9x9-inch or 7x11-inch baking dish that you have sprayed with cooking spray. Use the back of a spoon, spatula,etc., to press into the bottom well.

4. Pour the chocolate-peanut butter mixture over the oat crust, and smooth with a spatula across the whole crust.



5. Sprinkle the remaining 1/3 cup of oat mixture over the melted chocolate, pressing in slightly to ensure it adheres.



6. Refrigerate for several hours to overnight. When ready to serve, take out of the refrigerator and soften slightly to make cutting easier.

Enjoy!