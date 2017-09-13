East Texan arrested, charged with arson after setting fire to 'stop pack of dogs chasing him'

An East Texan is arrested and charged after setting fire to land as an attempt to get away from a pack of dogs.

Hunter Sheridan, 33, is charged with arson, criminal trespass, and public intoxication.

In a press release from the Anderson County sheriff’s office, deputies responded at around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, to a suspicious person call in the 8900 block of FM 322.

According to the release, a property owner reported to deputies that his land had somehow caught fire. While he and the Elkhart VFD were putting the fire out a man approached the owner, while on his bulldozer, attempting to fight the fire.

The property owner then stated that the man, identified as Sheridan, looked intoxicated and stated he ignited the fire to stop the pack of dogs that were chasing him.

Sheridan was then arrested at the scene.

Authorities say the fire damaged several acres of the land and the incident is currently under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Forestry Fire, and the State Fire Marshall.

Sheridan remains in the Anderson County jail, with his bonds totaling up to $10,300.

