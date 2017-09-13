East Texan arrested, charged with arson after setting fire to 'stop pack of dogs chasing him'

Police and school officials say they have identified who was responsible for bringing a loaded handgun onto an East Texas school campus and suspended that student.More >>
Police and school officials say they have identified who was responsible for bringing a loaded handgun onto an East Texas school campus and suspended that student. The investigation is now centering on how the gun was brought on campus. The initial find of a loaded handgun in the FosterMore >>
Millions of dollars are set to be invested in a new health system right here in East Texas.More >>
Millions of dollars are set to be invested in a new health system right here in East Texas.More >>
Crews are in route to a possible vehicle rollover in Smith County.More >>
Crews are in route to a possible vehicle rollover in Smith County.More >>
A student has been suspended after bringing a loaded gun to a Longview ISD campus. Foster Middle School Principal John York said Wednesday in an automated call to parents that the student is "currently suspended pending expulsion under Chapter 37.007 of the Texas Education Code." Tuesday, the district released a statement via its website that a loaded gun was found at the school. The gun, a .380 pistol, was found in a bathroom. Longview police are investigatin...More >>
A student has been suspended after bringing a loaded gun to a Longview ISD campus. Foster Middle School Principal John York said Wednesday in an automated call to parents that the student is "currently suspended pending expulsion under Chapter 37.007 of the Texas Education Code." Tuesday, the district released a statement via its website that a loaded gun was found at the school. The gun, a .380 pistol, was found in a bathroom. Longview police are investigatin...More >>
Nearly 80 phones were stolen from Sam's Club on Sunday.More >>
Nearly 80 phones were stolen from Sam's Club on Sunday.More >>