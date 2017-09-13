Armed robbery suspect wanted in Longview arrested in Louisiana

A man wanted for armed robbery in Longview was captured by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies during a traffic stop.

MaCailyn V. Wilder, 21, of Hallsville, was arrested on Interstate 49 near Natchitoches on Saturday, Sept. 9.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones, NPSO deputies were patrolling Interstate 49 when they clocked Wilder, driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger, going 102 miles per hour.

Deputies performed a traffic stop and learned that Wilder was wanted by Longview authorities since August on an armed robbery charge.

Wilder was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for Speeding, driving under suspension and Texas fugitive armed robbery.

Wilder is awaiting extradition proceedings.

Deputies say Wilder was traveling from Alexandria to Hallsville, Texas.

The vehicle was impounded by a local wrecker service.