Longview Police searching for suspects who hit shopping cart corral at Walmart

Longview Police are searching for the suspects believed to be involved in a hit and run at Walmart.

Police say the incident happened on August 27, in the Walmart parking lot on Estes Parkway, just before 7 a.m.

Officers were informed that the driver of a white truck clipped the shopping cart corral with their vehicle.

Video surveillance footage from Walmart shows the truck dragging the shopping cart corral through the parking lot until it finally falls off. The driver fled the scene.

The two suspects police are looking for are believed to be males.

If anyone has information about this case they are asked to contact Officer Mike Grisham at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867 and reference case number 17-13386.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.