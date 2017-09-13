Fraternity's operations at UT-Tyler suspended during investigation into hazing allegations

A fraternity at the University of Texas at Tyler has been temporarily suspended amid an investigation into allegations of hazing.

Wednesday, officials confirmed that the Theta Pi chapter of Pi Kappa Phi had been suspended.

Justin Angotti, assistant executive director for prevention and accountability for the fraternity, released a statement on the investigation, saying:

"Pi Kappa Phi recently received a report of alleged hazing by members of our Theta Pi Chapter at the University of Texas at Tyler. The Fraternity takes all allegations of hazing seriously and is working with the university to investigate the report. Chapter operations have been temporarily suspended during the investigation."

KLTV reached out to Lucas Roebuck, UT-Tyler VP for Marketing, for comment. Roebuck was not immediately available.

RELATED: National Kappa Sigma fraternity withdraws charter from UT Tyler

The university released a statement on the investigation:

The University of Texas at Tyler is committed to student safety. All reports of impropriety by any student organization are taken seriously. Allegations of policy violation are investigated by the university. The university does not comment on specific ongoing investigations. The disclosure of disciplinary action taken by the university may take place at the conclusion of an investigation, subject to university policy and applicable state and federal privacy laws. The Office of Judicial Affairs handles investigations of violations of university policy and Regents’ Rules.

