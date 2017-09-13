FEMA hiring Texans for recovery jobs - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

FEMA hiring Texans for recovery jobs

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) -

Need a job and want to help with a good cause?

FEMA is hiring Texans for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

The news was announced Monday on the FEMA website.

"Those hired will join the recovery team – local, state and federal workers, voluntary agencies and community organizations – already in place. Through temporary local employees, FEMA gains valuable community insights, provides jobs and puts Texans to work helping Texans," the department said in the release.

Jobs pay between $14 and $34 per hour.

Job openings include administrative support assistant, civil engineer, communications specialist, construction cost estimator, courier, crisis counselor, customer service specialist, environmental specialist, floodplain management specialist, graphics specialist, hazard mitigation outreach specialist, historic preservation specialist, registered nurses and voluntary agency liaison.

To apply, register at WorkinTexas.com.

