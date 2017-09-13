Suspects get away with more than $50,000 worth of cell phones from Sam's club in Tyler

Nearly 80 cell phones were stolen from Sam's Club in Tyler.

According to the incident report from the Tyler Police Department, 78 cell phones were taken from Sams, located on the S. Southwest Loop, on Sunday.

Public Information Officer Don Martin, with Tyler Police, tells KLTV that four suspects were involved in the theft. The individuals were able to compromise the casing the phones were in and were able to pull out the merchandise.

The individuals were seen on surveillance video, however, Martin says they were able to disguise themselves well by wearing baggie clothing and covering their faces.

The four suspects were able to walk out of the store and left the store in a vehicle with no license plates.

Martin says the incident remains an open investigation at this time.

The value of all of the stolen phones is estimated to be more than $50,000.

If you have any information on the individuals or the stolen phones you are asked to contact Tyler Police.

