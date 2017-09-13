Longview officials respond to structure fire, no injuries - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview officials respond to structure fire, no injuries

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday.

The fire started at a residence in the 400 block of Electra Street.

Fire crews arrived and found the unoccupied residence approximately 25% involved in fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical issue with an extension cord and a window air conditioner.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly