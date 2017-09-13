City of Tyler discusses proposed fee increases for soccer fields

There was a big turnout from Tyler little leagues organizers Wednesday as City of Tyler councilmembers discussed proposed fee increases for soccer field rentals.

The official proposed field fee increase is now $1,000 per field per season, down from formerly proposed $2,000. That would kick in for the fall 2018 season. The proposed increase for 2017 season is $700 per field.

Randy Hill, with the Tyler Soccer Association, asked the council to table the fee increase for a different meeting.

One councilman called for the suspension of the practice fee portion of the proposed ordinance.

Big turnout again from Tyler little leagues. They're waiting to hear what changes were made to field fee increases. #7onscene pic.twitter.com/JFTJCjCe1g — Doug Murray (@dougkltv) September 13, 2017

