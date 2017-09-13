Wanted woman arrested in Henderson County at game room, found wi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wanted woman arrested in Henderson County at game room, found with meth and pipe

Tanya Akers (Source: Henderson County Judicial)
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A wanted woman was arrested by a Henderson County deputy at a game room early Wednesday morning.

 Tanya Lee Akers, 33, of Kemp, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. at a Seven Points game room, on West Cedar creek parkway, for possession of methamphetamine.

She was charged with possession of the contraband, and also was found to be in possession of a glass pipe commonly used to smoke the drug.

In addition, Akers had an outstanding warrant out of Seven Points City Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hillhouse has made the crackdown on illegal drugs a priority during his administration. 

"If you have this poison on you, more likely than not we will find you, and we will put you in jail," said Hillhouse.

Akers is being held in the Henderson County Jail. 

