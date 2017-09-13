Driver in fatal pedestrian wreck booked into jail for intoxication manslaughter

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run wreck near Liberty City Tuesday night.

According to Gregg County Judicial records, Michael Grant, 37, of Overton is charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death.

According to the preliminary report from Texas Highway Patrol officials, around 9:22 p.m., Grant was driving a Mercury Topaz down County Road 3652, Green Blackmon Road five miles southwest of Liberty City when he struck Lechell 'Deke' Scott, 34, of Kilgore, who was walking in the main lanes of the roadway.

Witnesses at the scene say Grant was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of Green Blackmon Road and County Road 3615, striking Scott, who was walking north on CR 3652.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Carlson. His body was taken to Cunningham Funeral Home in Kilgore.

Grant fled the scene, but was found a short time later and subsequently arrested, according to officials.

Grant is now in the Gregg County Jail. His bond has been set at $110,000.

The crash remains under investigation.

