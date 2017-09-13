Driver in fatal pedestrian wreck booked into jail for intoxication manslaughter

Need a job and want to help with a good cause? FEMA is hiring Texans for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.More >>
Need a job and want to help with a good cause? FEMA is hiring Texans for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.More >>
A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run wreck near Liberty City Tuesday night.More >>
A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run wreck near Liberty City Tuesday night.More >>
The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday.More >>
The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday.More >>
Ardent Health Services will operate this newly formed 10-hospital health system, providing capital and resources to grow services.More >>
Ardent Health Services will operate this newly formed 10-hospital health system, providing capital and resources to grow services.More >>