Authorities ID pedestrian killed in hit and run wreck in Gregg County

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run wreck near Liberty City Tuesday night.

According to the preliminary report from Texas Highway Patrol officials, around 9:22 p.m., a Mercury Topaz was traveling on County Road 3652, Green Blackmon Road five miles southwest of Liberty City when it struck a pedestrian in the main lanes of the roadway.

Witnesses at the scene say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Michael Grant, 37, of Overton was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of Green Blackmon Road and County Road 3615, striking Lechell 'Deke' Scott, 34, of Kilgore.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Carlson.

Grant fled the scene, but was found a short time later and subsequently arrested, according to officials.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.