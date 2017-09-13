Wednesday's Weather: Clouds clearing early and becoming mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! A mild start with a few clouds this morning. Clouds clear by midday with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. South and southwest winds will help begin the warming trend that starts today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s. Breezy at times Thursday and Friday with south winds gusting to 15 mph. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s for the end of the week. Partly cloudy, warm and humid this weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s. A slight chance for rain, especially in southern areas by Sunday afternoon and again Monday afternoon. Otherwise, the very warm, humid conditions will continue into next week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.