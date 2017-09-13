Tyler Lee golfer Annaka Watts preparing for chance of a lifetime - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler Lee golfer Annaka Watts preparing for chance of a lifetime

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Golf is a sport that requires concentration, precision, and patience. Early in her life, Annaka Watts displayed a lot of fortitude while dealing with seizures.

Named after female golfing legend Annika Sorenstam for more of the person she is off the course, Watts has ironically excelled at the game as well. Annaka's parents Cindy and Ron never knew their daughter would be on the verge of stardom, but the 16 year-old is about to get
the opportunity of a lifetime.

At nine years old, Watts displayed the hand-eye coordination needed to excel at golf. But during her beginning stages, Watts not only had to learn the game, but overcome seizures. That's when mom and dad decided The First Tee of greater Tyler was a perfect fit.

Seeing how much the organization helped the now 16-year old, Watts took it upon herself to make a difference in other young people's lives by becoming
a junior coach at The First Tee.

While reinforcing values such as respect and perseverance in kids, community service has earned the Tyler Lee golfer a unique opportunity. Based on her skill set and involvement in The First Tee, Watts is one of 81 participants in the entire country to qualify for the 14th annual Pure Insurance Championship later this month at historic Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Currently with a plus one and a half handicap, the sophomore recently won the Azalea Trail Junior Golf Classic at Hollytree Country Club and
is on the verge of competing in the American Junior Golf Association.

This upcoming event however involves not only the best players from her age group, but Watts will be playing alongside guys such as Tom Watson from the Champions Tour.

The journey to this point hasn't been easy, but the seizure's appear to be a thing of the past. The future though remains bright for Watts. A good showing at the championship, which is being aired live on the Golf Channel could provide multiple college opportunities for the the humble and quiet budding superstar.

