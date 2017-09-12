Bishop Gorman earns the Red Zone Game Ball for week 2

Last Friday's back and forth contest between White Oak and Bishop Gorman featured three lead changes, and the Crusaders battled back from a deficit

on two different occasions to earn a big win in the end 39 to 29.

The victory means new head coach Randy McFarlin and company are now 2 -0 on the young year. Gorman received the Red Zone game ball for week two and we'll have that presentation as always on Friday evening before we turn the page to week three.

In the meantime, the Crusaders are full of confidence after knocking off a Class 3A program that has won at least 10 games in each of the

past two seasons.

While the win didn't come easy, Gorman learned it has a team that won't give up until clock strikes zero.



