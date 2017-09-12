Bishop Gorman earns the Red Zone Game Ball for week 2 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Bishop Gorman earns the Red Zone Game Ball for week 2

Gorman defeated White Oak and earned the Red Zone Game Ball. Gorman defeated White Oak and earned the Red Zone Game Ball.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Last Friday's back and forth contest between White Oak and Bishop Gorman featured three lead changes, and the Crusaders battled back from a deficit
on two different occasions to earn a big win in the end 39 to 29.

The victory means new head coach Randy McFarlin and company are now 2 -0 on the young year. Gorman received the Red Zone game ball for week two and we'll have that presentation as always on Friday evening before we turn the page to week three.

In the meantime, the Crusaders are full of confidence after knocking off a Class 3A program that has won at least 10 games in each of the
past two seasons.

While the win didn't come easy, Gorman learned it has a team that won't give up until clock strikes zero.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Tyler Lee golfer Annaka Watts preparing for chance of a lifetime

    Tyler Lee golfer Annaka Watts preparing for chance of a lifetime

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-09-13 04:15:14 GMT
    Watts is preparing for an event at Pebble Beach later this month.Watts is preparing for an event at Pebble Beach later this month.

    Golf is a sport that requires concentration, precision, and patience. Early in her life, Annaka Watts displayed a lot of fortitude while dealing with seizures. Named after female golfing legend Annika Sorenstam for more of the person she is off the course, Watts has ironically excelled at the game as well. Annaka's parents Cindy and Ron never knew their daughter would be on the verge of stardom, but the 16 year-old is about to get the opportunity of a lifetime.

    More >>

    Golf is a sport that requires concentration, precision, and patience. Early in her life, Annaka Watts displayed a lot of fortitude while dealing with seizures. Named after female golfing legend Annika Sorenstam for more of the person she is off the course, Watts has ironically excelled at the game as well. Annaka's parents Cindy and Ron never knew their daughter would be on the verge of stardom, but the 16 year-old is about to get the opportunity of a lifetime.

    More >>

  • Bishop Gorman earns the Red Zone Game Ball for week 2

    Bishop Gorman earns the Red Zone Game Ball for week 2

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-09-13 03:55:24 GMT
    Gorman defeated White Oak and earned the Red Zone Game Ball.Gorman defeated White Oak and earned the Red Zone Game Ball.

    Last Friday's back and forth contest between White Oak and Bishop Gorman featured three lead changes, and the Crusaders battled back from a deficit on two different occasions to earn a big win in the end 39 to 29. The victory means new head coach Randy McFarlin and company are now 2 -0 on the young year. Gorman received the Red Zone game ball for week two and we'll have that presentation as always on Friday evening before we turn the page to week three.

    More >>

    Last Friday's back and forth contest between White Oak and Bishop Gorman featured three lead changes, and the Crusaders battled back from a deficit on two different occasions to earn a big win in the end 39 to 29. The victory means new head coach Randy McFarlin and company are now 2 -0 on the young year. Gorman received the Red Zone game ball for week two and we'll have that presentation as always on Friday evening before we turn the page to week three.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly