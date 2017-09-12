Tyler police searching for missing 15-year-old male

Tyler police are searching for a teenage boy on Tuesday night.

Police say they are actively searching for a missing 15-year-old Hispanic male. His name is Mario Alvarado. His date of birth is February 2, 2002.

He’s 5’04” tall and approximately 130 pounds. Mario was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts, and carrying a black backpack.

He was last seen in the area of South Clayton and East Lawrence. If anyone has information as to the location of Mario, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

