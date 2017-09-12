Tyler police searching for missing 15-year-old male

Golf is a sport that requires concentration, precision, and patience. Early in her life, Annaka Watts displayed a lot of fortitude while dealing with seizures. Named after female golfing legend Annika Sorenstam for more of the person she is off the course, Watts has ironically excelled at the game as well. Annaka's parents Cindy and Ron never knew their daughter would be on the verge of stardom, but the 16 year-old is about to get the opportunity of a lifetime.More >>
Last Friday's back and forth contest between White Oak and Bishop Gorman featured three lead changes, and the Crusaders battled back from a deficit on two different occasions to earn a big win in the end 39 to 29. The victory means new head coach Randy McFarlin and company are now 2 -0 on the young year. Gorman received the Red Zone game ball for week two and we'll have that presentation as always on Friday evening before we turn the page to week three.More >>
Tyler police are searching for a teenage boy on Tuesday night.More >>
The Longview Independent School District released a statement Tuesday in regards to a loaded gun found at Foster Middle School.More >>
Smith County has approved the repair of a culvert near County Road 381.More >>
