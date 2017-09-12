Tyler police locate missing 15-year-old - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler police locate missing 15-year-old

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police have located a teenage boy who went missing Tuesday night.

Police were initially searching for 15-year-old Mario Alvarado in the area of South Clayton and East Lawrence.

Further details on his disappearance were not immediately available. Police said he was located safely sometime before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

