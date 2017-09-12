County agrees to repair sinkhole on private driveway

Smith County has approved the repair of a culvert near County Road 381.

The collapsed culvert created a sinkhole on a private driveway near Harris Creek. County policy is that landowners are responsible for culverts. The county agreed to make the repairs in part due to a major railroad crossing located just upstream.

The $5,000 repair was approved during this morning's commissioner court meeting.

