Child bitten by venomous snake at Longview park recovering

Smith County Constable Henry Jackson was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty in May to four counts of willfully failing to pay about $160,000 in federal income tax.More >>
Smith County Constable Henry Jackson was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty in May to four counts of willfully failing to pay about $160,000 in federal income tax.More >>
Bus wrecks around the state have prompted a change in legislation to ensure all students are buckled up. This month, a new Texas law took effect that requires all newly manufactured buses be equipped with over-the-shoulder seatbelts.More >>
Bus wrecks around the state have prompted a change in legislation to ensure all students are buckled up. This month, a new Texas law took effect that requires all newly manufactured buses be equipped with over-the-shoulder seatbelts.More >>
Ten-year-old Michael Lohman is a trooper. He took what a water moccasin could dish out and now he’s smiling about it, even while dealing with a venom-swollen hand.More >>
Ten-year-old Michael Lohman is a trooper. He took what a water moccasin could dish out and now he’s smiling about it, even while dealing with a venom-swollen hand.More >>
Classics Round the Square in Emory's 2017 event was a huge success! Photographer Lisa Hilbers shares her photos of the event so we can enjoy them as if we were there.More >>
Classics Round the Square in Emory's 2017 event was a huge success! Photographer Lisa Hilbers shares her photos of the event so we can enjoy them as if we were there.More >>
A child was injured after being bitten by a water moccasin snake in Longview.More >>
A child was injured after being bitten by a water moccasin snake in Longview.More >>