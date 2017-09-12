Child bitten by venomous snake at Longview park recovering

Michael Lohman in good spirits considering his snakebite. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A child was bitten by a venomous snake at an East Texas soccer field and is now recovering at a hospital.

It happened at Longview’s Lear Park beside soccer field two in a creek bed near the parking lot on Sunday.

Ten-year-old Michael Lohman is a trooper. He took what a water moccasin could dish out and now he’s smiling about it, even while dealing with a venom-swollen hand.

“And I was chasing a lizard,” Michael said.

That’s how it started, but it was no normal lizard. It was:

“A rainbow lizard that I’d never seen before,” Michael stated.

His parents were about to play a little soccer and he was entertaining himself past the sidelines on the other side of a chain link fence.

“So I tried to catch it and it ran under a dead bush and I looked inside there,” Michael recalled.

He didn’t see a snake, and he wanted that lizard.

“I couldn’t find it so I put my hand out and the snake struck at me,” Michael said.

And it nailed him on his right middle finger with one fang.

“I didn’t feel that much pain. It kind of freaked me out when it got numb all of a sudden,” Michael stated.

Michael thought about sucking out the poison but he remembered what Coyote Peterson, host of the Brave Wilderness on YouTube, said.

“He told me, well on one of his videos, he got bit by a snake, and he told us never to suck the venom out, always go and get an adult and go to the hospital,” Michael relayed.

He knew he was in trouble.

“And I was afraid to tell my mom because I knew she would kill me before the venom did,” Michael admitted.

Olita Wade was about 20 yards away, about to start playing team soccer along with her husband Cory Wade. Michael walked onto the field, interrupted the game and told her what happened. She took him to the hospital.

“I got abandoned, and she left her cell phone with me,” Cory said.

But he got a ride. Michael’s hand and arm swelled and he was treated with anti-venom. He’s getting better and has some advice.

“Stay out of the creek,” Michael said.

The City of Longview sent out an animal control to look for the snake, but didn’t find it. Michael will be released from the hospital within a few days if his blood is normal.

