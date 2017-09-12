Longview Police investigating after loaded gun found at middle school, no injuries reported

The Longview Independent School District released a statement Tuesday in regards to a loaded gun found at Foster Middle School.

Longview Police was contacted after Foster Middle School staff discovered a loaded handgun in one of the bathrooms.

The .380 pistol was found in the bathroom and law enforcement was contacted immediately.

Longview ISD says there were no other students or staff in the bathroom at the time.

"Make sure you're involved with your students doing bag checks every now and then. Talking to your kids making sure everything is going ok on the campuses. Longview is a safe place and our students are well protected and we're going to make sure they are protected," said district spokesperson Elizabeth Ross.

Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said student safety is top priority at Longview ISD and the district is cooperating with the police investigation.

"While no direct threat was made concerning the weapon, we still take matters like this with the utmost caution and concern," he said. "We are currently working with Longview Police Department's investigation, and will be following district procedure with regard to the student or students involved."

This is the second time in under a year a gun has been found at the school. In May, a Foster Middle School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school.

