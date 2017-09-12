Smith County Constable Henry Jackson to serve time for failing to pay federal income tax

Smith County Constable Henry Jackson was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty in May to four counts of willfully failing to pay about $160,000 in federal income tax.

Jackson received six months in federal prison for each count. He will report to officials in the next 45 days.

Jackson pleaded guilty on May 16, 2017, to four counts of willful failure to federal income tax returns and was sentenced today in U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell's courtroom.

Jackson was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $157,489, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

According to information presented in court, Jackson, who has served as an elected constable since 1999, received income from 2010-2013 that required him to file federal income tax returns for those years. Jackson failed to file those returns and now owes more than $160,000 in taxes.

On Monday, Tyler City Councilman Darryl Bowdre, Orenthia Delois Mason, staff members of Jackson’s Precinct One office, Kevin Hampton and others wrote about Jackson’s character while pleading for mercy at sentencing. VaLita Waits, a Tyler attorney, wrote asking the court to limit the sentencing to probation only.

The memorandum filed by Fort Worth attorney Michael P. Heiskell asks Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Miller for the minimum sentence of three months due to concern over Jackson’s health.

“His physical condition, numerous medications, and his mental health raise concerns about the propriety of his incarceration exceeding a 3-month period,” Jackson’s attorney wrote in the memorandum.

Heiskell notes in the memorandum that Jackson has made full restitution to the IRS.

A hold placed on Jackson’s peace officer licenses by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement remains in place, pending an investigation.

Jackson was last elected in November 2016, when he ran unopposed. His current term ends December 2020.

