Funds from CCC sale in Tyler to be donated to victims of Harvey

This year many of the CCC sale moms in Tyler are hoping to help those who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey

More than 1,000 East Texas mothers participate in the CCC sale in Tyler every year. This year many of those moms are joining together to help those who lost so much in South Texas.

The CCC sale happens twice a year in Tyler at Harvey Hall and parents work to sell their gently used children's clothing, toys, equipment, furniture, etc.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of the moms wanted to help the moms of South Texas rebuild and refurnish their homes.

Laura Watson tells KLTV that these mothers were told not to donate "stuff" but instead to send cash. Many of the moms decided to join together to use their items to generate cash to help these parents who need it in South Texas.

All the proceeds from the sale of those items will be given to Samaritans Purse for Hurricane Relief.

"Our slogan has always been 'moms helping moms', but typically it is moms helping other moms in our own community," says Watson.

This year Watson says they're excited to see how much money they can raise for the victims of Harvey.

The CCC half-price pre sale kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Harvey Convention Center.

