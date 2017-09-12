Funds from CCC sale in Tyler to be donated to victims of Harvey

Smith County Constable Henry Jackson was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty in May to four counts of willfully failing to pay about $160,000 in federal income tax.More >>
Smith County Constable Henry Jackson was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty in May to four counts of willfully failing to pay about $160,000 in federal income tax.More >>
More than 1,000 East Texas mothers participate in the CCC sale in Tyler every year. This year many of those moms are joining together to help those who lost so much in South Texas.More >>
More than 1,000 East Texas mothers participate in the CCC sale in Tyler every year. This year many of those moms are joining together to help those who lost so much in South Texas.More >>
Apple is unveiling a series of new products during a live event today at the Steve Jobs Theater.More >>
Apple is unveiling a series of new products during a live event today at the Steve Jobs Theater.More >>
A child was injured after being bitten by a water moccasin snake in Longview.More >>
A child was injured after being bitten by a water moccasin snake in Longview.More >>