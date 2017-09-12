LIVE: Apple unveils new iPhone, other products

Apple is unveiling a series of new products during a live event today at the Steve Jobs Theater.

The company announced the new iPhone 8 - which has a 25 percent faster processing time, new glass design, faster graphics and new stereo speakers with deeper bass. The iPhone 8 retails at $699 and the Plus starts at $799. The phone is available for pre-order on Sept. 15, arriving on Sept. 22.

One thing that still remains is the home button, which the company has said it eventually wants to do away with.

The phone also offers a wireless charging stand, which is a feature some Android users have had for a while.

