LIVE: Apple unveils new iPhone, other products

Apple is unveiling a series of new products during a live event today at the Steve Jobs Theater.More >>
Apple is unveiling a series of new products during a live event today at the Steve Jobs Theater.More >>
A child was injured after being bitten by a water moccasin snake in Longview.More >>
A child was injured after being bitten by a water moccasin snake in Longview.More >>
From the Texas Attorney General's Office: Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed lawsuits against three Texas businesses, accusing them of unlawful price gouging while consumers were in need of fuel, shelter and other essentials as a result of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
From the Texas Attorney General's Office: Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed lawsuits against three Texas businesses, accusing them of unlawful price gouging while consumers were in need of fuel, shelter and other essentials as a result of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The City of Tyler has issued a street closure alert for part of Easy Street.More >>
The City of Tyler has issued a street closure alert for part of Easy Street.More >>