Apple unveils $999 iPhone X, animojis, nixes home button

Animojis, deeper bass, wireless charging and a $999 phone are just a few of the features Apple unveiled during its much touted Apple Event.

The company rolled out a series of new products Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater.

The new iPhone 8 has a 25 percent faster processing time, new glass design, faster graphics and new stereo speakers with deeper bass. Users can also expect a wireless charging stand, which is a feature some Android users have had for a while.

One thing that still remains is the home button, which the company has said it eventually wants to do away with and plans to remove in the future with the iPhone X - the big reveal of the day.

Both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X are available in 64GB and 256GB models.

The iPhone 8 retail price starts at $699 and the Plus starts at $799. The phone is available for pre-order on Sept. 15, arriving on Sept. 22. The iPhone X will be available in November for $999.

It features several new changes - such as facial recognition software to unlock your phone and to bring emojis to life. That home button will also go away, to be replaced by pressure-detection technology with 3D Touch. Apple creators discussed augmented reality in depth, saying new camera lenses would be calibrated for AR.

Apple also announced an animoji feature, which uses face recognition software to create animated emjois.

"Animoji right in Apple Messages. This is right between being perfect and hilarious, and also slightly terrifying," said Nilay Patel, in a live blog from The Verge.

