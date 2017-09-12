Traffic Alert: Easy Street closure in Tyler, street to re-open later today

Lanes will be closed on Beckham Avenue in Tyler, both south and northbound Monday.

The City of Tyler has issued a street closure alert for part of Easy Street.

Easy Street will be closed between Paluxy and Kidd Dr. to thru traffic in order to repair three large utility cuts.

The City of Tyler says residents in the area will still have access to get to and from their homes.

The section of the street will re-open by 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

