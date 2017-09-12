Child injured, bitten by venomous snake at Longview soccer somplex

A child was injured after being bitten by a water moccasin snake in Longview.

According to the Greater Longview Soccer Association, the child was playing in a creek area at Lear Soccer Complex when it was bitten by the venomous snake.

The City of Longview Park and Recreations Department has been notified and their workers are doing what they can to locate more snakes in the area.

The Greater Longview Soccer Association asks that adults keep an eye on children and restrict them from the creek and woods.

The severity of the child's injuries is now known at this time.

The association is asking for prayers for the child and family.

KLTV has reached out to the City of Longview for more information.

