Child hospitalized in Longview, bitten by venomous snake at soccer complex

A child is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a water moccasin snake in Longview on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Greater Longview Soccer Association, the child was playing in a creek area at Lear Soccer Complex when it was bitten by the venomous snake.

A member of the Greater Longview Soccer Association, Rosa Perez, says the child is still in the hospital for treatment and is being monitored to be certain the venom does not spread to his heart.

The child was bitten on his middle finger while playing in the creek with other kids.

Perez says she heard someone scream "Grab your kids, a child got bit by a snake!"

The child is a sibling of a player.

The City of Longview Park and Recreations Department has been notified and their workers are doing what they can to locate more snakes in the area.

The Greater Longview Soccer Association asks that adults keep an eye on children and restrict them from the creek and woods.

The association is asking for prayers for the child and family.

KLTV has reached out to the City of Longview for more information.

