Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny and nice again. Highs in the lower 80s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! It's another cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Mostly sunny today with light north winds and a few clouds rolling in by late afternoon. Temperatures will once again be below average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 80s. Fair skies this evening with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Wednesday with winds turning around from the south. Those south winds will begin the warming trend that will last into the weekend. High temperatures midweek will be in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with south winds picking up and becoming breezy at times. High temperatures at the end of the week will be back in the lower 90s with rising humidity. The weekend looks nice, but it will be much warmer and more humid. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and those temperatures will feel a bit warmer because of the higher humidity. Once again, chances for rain are slim to none for the next several days.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.