Name: Sergion Mackey

Height: 6'0

Weight: 200

Crime: Assault causing bodily injury

Sergion Lee Mackey is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department.

They tell us that he's wanted on two different misdemeanor charges: one for assault with bodily injury, and one for filing a false report to a peace officer.

If you know where he is, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 586-2546.