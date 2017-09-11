Sergion Mackey - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sergion Mackey

Crime: Assault causing bodily injury
Sergion Lee Mackey is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department.

They tell us that he's wanted on two different misdemeanor charges: one for assault with bodily injury, and one for filing a false report to a peace officer.

If you know where he is, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 586-2546. 

