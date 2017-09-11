Name: Vickie Mosley

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 110

Crime: Theft

crimefighters@kltv.com

903-586-2546

Police need your help to find Vickie Keishon Elizabeth Mosley. She's wanted for theft.

They tell us that she's accused of stealing hair extensions from a Jacksonville cosmetic store. Another person accused of the same thing has already been arrested, and now you can help to find Mosley.

Police say that she's known to live in Jacksonville. if you've seen her, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 586-2546.