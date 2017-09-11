Bullard PD releases footage of suspect still at large after weapons,drugs found during traffic stop

Police say they found 173 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. (Source: Bullard PD)

The Bullard Police Department is still seeking the public’s help in finding an East Texas man who ran from authorities during a traffic stop in Cherokee County.

According to the Bullard PD Captain Jeff Bragg, the incident occurred Thursday night between 11 p.m. and midnight, when an officer stopped a 2005 Chevy Tahoe along Highway 69 and FM 2493 for a defective headlight.

Two of the occupants in the vehicle identified as Arnulfo Arreguin, 24, and Roderick Powers, 20, were arrested after weapons and 173 grams of meth, were found in the car. Police say the weapons were not legally owned by the passengers or the driver.

The third occupant identified as, 26-year-old Jerry Pruitt, a black male, fled on foot while being handcuffed.

Captain Bragg says Pruitt has a former warrant for probation violation out of Nacogdoches.

Arreguin and Powers were both booked into the Cherokee County jail.

