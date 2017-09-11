East Texas grass fire threatens horse trailers

A grass fire in Gregg County threatened two horse trailers.

It happened just outside the city of Longview in the 1200 block of Harrison Road around noon.

A grass fire had sparked on the property next door to Fisher Stables. Josey Henson saw the smoke behind her horse trailers and called 911. She said property owners next door had a bonfire Saturday night and may not have gotten the fire completely out since it had spread from that area.



The Longview Fire Department got the fire out before it spread to structures or horses stabled nearby.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

