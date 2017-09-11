Harvey flood victims buying cars in Longview

Flood victims are showing up for Longview cars. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A half-million cars will be declared totaled by insurance companies as a result of Hurricane Harvey’s flooding. That's according to several East Texas car dealership managers, and many of the vehicles were parked at car lots.

A few Longview dealerships are starting to sell new cars to hurricane victims.

Jim Payne, General Sales Manager of Pegues Hurst Ford in Longview, says he’s sold three vehicles to flood victims from down south. One was from Houston and related to an employee at Pegues.

“So she came on up. But she indicated that she had yet to receive her settlement from the insurance company, but she couldn’t wait,” Payne said.

He thinks the insurance companies are way behind.

“I’m sure there will be many, many more who, once their claim is settled will be showing up,” Payne stated.

He says a couple hundred thousand vehicles sustaining flood damage were on dealer lots.

“The remaining 300,000 or so will be individuals who will have to scramble at this point and find a replacement vehicle,” Payne revealed.

John Ray, General Sales Manager at Orr Cadillac GMC, says they have also made three sales to hurricane victims.

“Two of them called in and one emailed in. They just have no vehicle at all,” Ray said.

Customers are contacting the dealerships before traveling.

“One of them, we actually delivered it down there and the other two, they were just up this way anyway, so they just came and picked it up,” Ray stated.

They say the repercussions are unknown.

“It’ll be a while before we realize the true impact of it all,” Ray said.

Both dealerships say they have plenty of cars for sale right now.

“We’re kind of in that point where we’ve got a lot of inventory on the ground, anyway, so we are ready,” Payne stated.

They also both say the prices of this year’s models will not go up at their dealerships as a result of a Hurricane Harvey. But used cars are a different story.

We spoke with four dealerships in Longview, and they were all in agreement that used car prices are likely to go up since it’s an issue of supply and demand in the market.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.