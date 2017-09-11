Smith County 911 ceremony an event for all ages

It was a day to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, as well as an opportunity to honor local first responders who put their lives on the line every day.

"We all have our gifts of God,” says Joe Yeakley, Lindale’s Fire Chief who was recognized at today’s event. “I believe that our gift is to serve, and that's what we do, we just serve our community and our fellow men and women."



At this morning's 9/11 ceremony in Tyler, community leaders spoke about their officers' service, dedication, and sacrifice.



"On February 24, 2005 there was a shooter at the courthouse, two people were already dead, and Sherman Dollison answered that call," says Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.



People of all ages joined together in reflection and song.



“It was really emotional,” says Jarret Carnes, a Whitehouse student. “It was kind of a beautiful thing to be a part of."



For those who remember what happened 16 years ago, coming together was important.



“There were many heroes that day and the days to come,” says Smith. “Their indelible images etched into my mind as a result of that response.”



Pastor James Dill, the event's organizer, says more importantly than anything, he wanted to involve those who are too young to remember in today's event.



"What we're doing is bringing these kids together,” says Dill. 'They'll begin to understand the brunt and the love and a greater respect for the United States of America."



Students say that the message was well received.



“Every year I see people come together to remember this day and stand together,” says Carnes. “I think it's a really beautiful representation of America."

The ceremony concluded with the release of 411 balloons to honor each first responder who died on September 11, 2001.

Related: 9/11 ceremony on Tyler's downtown square honors fallen heroes

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.