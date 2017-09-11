Community members ask for leniency ahead of sentencing hearing for Smith County constable

Smith County Constable Henry Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to charges of willfully failing to pay about $160,000 in federal income tax.

Jackson is expected to serve 3 to 6 months in jail as part of a plea agreement, according to a sentencing memorandum filed Sept. 6 in the case. Around 15 letters written by Jackson’s friends and coworkers were submitted to the court as an exhibit.

Tyler City Councilman Darryl Bowdre, Orenthia Delois Mason, staff members of Jackson’s Precinct One office, Kevin Hampton and others wrote about Jackson’s character while pleading for mercy at sentencing. VaLita Waits, a Tyler attorney, wrote asking the court to limit the sentencing to probation only.

The memorandum filed by Fort Worth attorney Michael P. Heiskell asks Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Miller for the minimum sentence of three months due to concern over Jackson’s health.

“His physical condition, numerous medications and his mental health raise concerns about the propriety of his incarceration exceeding a 3-month period,” Jackson’s attorney wrote in the memorandum.

Heiskell notes in the memorandum that Jackson has made full restitution to the IRS.

A hold placed on Jackson’s peace officer licenses by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement remains in place, pending an investigation.

Jackson was last elected in November 2016, when he ran unopposed. His current term ends December 2020.

RELATED: Sentencing date set for Smith County Constable guilty of failing to pay federal income tax

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.