East Texas firefighters participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb

Climbers board the elevator on the tower's 55th floor to ride back down and climb again. (Source: Eustace VFD)

Every year, regional firefighters head to Dallas to participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. It takes them up Renaissance Tower's 55 floors twice, as they carry name tags and photos of first responders who died on September 11, 2001.

"They have it down to the minutes and seconds," climber Caden Anthony said about the start of the event.

It began just after 8:46 a.m. on Saturday, symbolizing the time the first tower was struck in 2001. After their first trip up, climbers took the elevator back to the ground floor and then scaled again.

Anthony works with Eustace VFD and is also a full time fire fighter in Corsicana, and he's made the trip up the stairs seven years in a row now.

"Five of us from the department went this year," he said. "And all five of us made it to the top."

The climb also memorializes paramedics and police officers who died during the attacks. It honors those still suffering from 9/11 related illnesses, as well.

Crews from Longview and Rusk also made the trip.

