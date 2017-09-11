Brookshire's closing World of of Wildlife Museum, reopening unknown

Brookshire's World of Wildlife Museum announced their closure.

According to a Facebook post, the museum, located on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, is currently closed and will not be taking tour and party reservations at this time.

The statement reads: "Our museum and playground are currently closed, and we are unable to take additional tour and party reservations at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you."

The museum, which is free to the public and open Tuesday through Saturday, is a popular attraction in East Texas. Guests can view more than 450 replicas of mammals, reptiles, fowl and aquatic species from Africa and North America, according to the museum website.

KLTV has reached out to the museum for details behind their closure, including what brought it about, and how long it will remain closed.

According to the museum's Facebook page, they will release a statement when the museum reopens, but that date is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.