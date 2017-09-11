Women’s fund to host forum on internet dangers to children

From the Women's Fund of Smith County:



The Women’s Fund of Smith County (Women’s Fund) will shine the light on Internet dangers during a community forum titled “Internet of Darkness: How the Web is ensnaring minds and destroying lives in Smith County and what you can do to protect others.” The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ETMC Pavilion conference center, 801 Clinic Drive in Tyler.

The event extends the candid discussion of child sex trafficking and prostitution as addressed in the “Out of the Darkness” forum provided by the Women’s Fund’s Education Committee in 2016. Unfortunately, breakthroughs in technology over the past two decades are endangering children and others at risk in our society, as the Internet’s dark side also advances.

“This year we are further expanding community education through an in-depth look at how illicit use of the Internet is breaking hearts and lives, particularly as young people are ensnared in the Web,” said Kristen Seeber, President/CEO of the Women’s Fund of Smith County. “This is a topic of vital interest to Women’s Fund members, parents, agencies and the community-at-large as we work to protect children in Smith County.”

Keynote speakers for the “Internet of Darkness” forum will be: Marisa Miller from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Texas; Brenda McBride, LCSW, from the ETMC Behavioral Health Center; and Kenny Rigsby of For the Silent. Additional experts from law enforcement and social service agencies will add to the discussion.

The United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) for the Eastern District of Texas reports that the epidemic of child exploitation is growing; for every new trend in technology, new dangers arise to threaten our children. The statistics from the USAO’s Project Safe Childhood reveal the magnitude of the problem:

• One in five children per year receives an unwanted sexual solicitation online.

• One in thirty-three children per year receives an aggressive sexual solicitation.

• Most disturbing, at any given time, 50,000 predators are on the Internet actively seeking our children.

The Internet Watch Foundation reports that child pornography is one of the fastest growing businesses online, with content becoming much worse. From child exploitation through pornography and trafficking, to sexual solicitations, to cyber-bullying, children are no longer safe in their own homes, including here in Smith County. Today a host of local law enforcement, legal and social service organizations are all involved in fighting Internet crime. The work ranges from identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals who victimize children to educating both adults and kids about Internet dangers.

Tiffany Kirgan, chair of the Women’s Fund’s Education Committee, noted that the organization’s educational outreach on community issues is based on the statement: “You can’t respond if you don’t know.”

“The Women’s Fund – through its high-impact grants process – continually works with Smith County agencies involved in helping women and children,” said Mrs. Kirgan. “Through these ongoing interactions, we strive to monitor community issues and then provide programs that will bring them to light. The goal is for our members and others to first know about these problems and then to gain the resources to respond.”

“Internet of Darkness” is open to Women’s Fund members, guests and the community-at-large, although seating is limited. Reservations are required by Sept. 18 and cost is $10 (cash or check payable to ETMC) per person to cover lunch, payable at the door. To register, please visit info@womensfundsc.org or call 903-509-1771. Free parking will be available in the ETMC Pavilion parking lot.

The Women’s Fund of Smith County – a giving circle with more than 240 members – is at the forefront of a national movement of women’s collective giving and grant making. Since 2009, the Women’s Fund has awarded high-impact grants totaling more than $1.1 million to Smith County agencies for programs that directly benefit the lives of women and children. For information on membership, events and the grants process, visit www.womensfundsc.org.