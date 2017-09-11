Discovery of drug paraphernalia, meth, and Xanax lead to arrest of Longview man

A Longview man is arrested during a traffic stop and charged with selling drugs.

Kevin Lee Mann, 47, was pulled over by Longview Police just before 4:30 p.m., Saturday, for failing to signal from a parked position.

Mann gave officers permission to search a backpack that was discovered inside his car.

Inside the backpack officers located syringes, baggies, and a scale. The officers then searched the vehicle and located 19.5 grams of methamphetamines and 1.6 grams of Xanex.

Officers believed Mann was selling narcotics.

He was charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Mann is now in the Gregg County Jail. His bonds total $60,000.

