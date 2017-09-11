Week 3 Schedules

Here are the schedules for Week 3. Find out who your team is playing below.
6A
John Tyler @ Lufkin
Oak Cliff @ Longview
Tyler Lee @ Nacogdoches
5A
Jacksonville @ Hallsville
Pine Tree @ Kilgore
Shadow Creek @ Marshall
Mount Pleasant @ Sherman
Paris @ Sulphur Springs
Carthage @ Whitehouse
Van @ Lindale
4A
Bullard @ Brownsboro
Athens @ Red Oak
Pittsburg @ Henderson
Gladewater @ Center
Palestine @ Fairfield
Chapel Hill @ Tatum
Mabank @ Canton
Farmersville @ Emory Rains
Mineola @ Wills Point
Liberty Christian @ Gilmer
Spring Hill @ White Oak
Diboll @ Newton
West Hardin @ Huntington
Silsbee @ Jasper
Crockett @ Rusk
3A
Quitman @ Beckville
Winnsboro @ Prairiland
Hooks @ Mount Vernon
Winona @ Grand Saline
West Rusk @ Sabine
Jefferson @ Elysian Fields
Hughes Springs @ Pewitt
Malakoff – OPEN
Kirbyville @ Westwood
Eustace @ Palmer
Elkhart @ Troup
New Boston @ Daingerfield
Ore City @ T.K. Gorman
Hawkins @ Como Pickton
Alba Golden @ All Saints
Harmony @ Scurry Rosser
Lone Oak @ Caddo Mills
Commerce @ Edgewood
Alto @ Arp
Harleton @ Red Water
Cayuga @ Frankston
Shelbyville @ Garrison
Hemphill @ West Sabine
Newton @ Diboll
Shepherd @ Corrigan-Camden
2A
Queen City @ Linden Kildare
Clarksville @ Big Sandy
Cross Roads @ Timpson
New Diana @ Union Grove
Cushing @ Burkeville
San Augustine @ Groveton
Carlisle @ Overton
Lovelady @ Joaquin
Buffalo @ Grapeland
Colmesneil @ Mount Enterprise
Dallas Gateway Charter @ Tenaha – 7 p.m.
1A/TAPPS
Kings Academy @ East Texas Christian – Saturday 1 p.m.
Saint Johns @ Brook Hill
Chester @ Oakwood
Nazarene @ Union Hill
Leverett's Chapel @ Marshall CA
Grace @ Waskom
Holy Trinity @ Apple Springs
