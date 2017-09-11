Longview man arrested after trying to flee from police on foot with backpack full of narcotics

A Longview man is behind bars after trying to flee from police on foot with a backpack full of narcotics.

On September 8 around 3:15 p.m. the Longview Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, driven by Tyrone Garner, 39, in the 2100 block of E. Marshall Ave.

The vehicle Garner was driving had an expired registration.

The driver identified himself to the officer as Tyrone Martin.

The officer continued her investigation, and the driver exited the vehicle. He then fled the location on foot carrying a backpack.

Garner was arrested after a short foot pursuit and the backpack was recovered with a large quantity of narcotics inside.

Garner gave the officers a false name and date of birth. Since Garner had a warrant for his arrest, his charge was enhanced to Fail to Identify as a Fugitive.

A pistol, with the serial number destroyed, was also located in the bag. Garner was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Garner was also charged with tampering with identification numbers, evading arrest/detention, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Garner is currently in the Gregg County Jail. His total bond for all seven charges is $94,000.

