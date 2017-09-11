Hawkins police: No legal action to be taken by department following on-field confrontation

Hawkins police say no legal action will be taken by the department following an on-field altercation between the Hawkins and Cushing varsity football teams Friday night.

On Friday Cushing beat Hawkins, 22-20 on the final play. After the play is when the events turned sour.

A UIL spokesperson also responded to a request for a statement Monday.

"The UIL has received incident reports related to an altercation that took place after the Hawkins vs. Cushing football game on Friday, September 8. The UIL is working with school administrators to look into the incident. The district executive committee and/or the state executive committee can impose penalties outlined in section 27 and 29 of the UIL Constitution and Contest."

According to Cushing Superintendent Michael Davis, after they scored the winning touchdown, players and coaches rushed the field. They received a penalty for coming on the field in celebration but then the referee revoked the penalty because the game was officially over.

The two teams then met on the 50-yard line for the traditional congratulatory line. Davis said that to his knowledge a verbal altercation took place in this line between one of the Hawkins ISD assistant coaches and one of the Cushing ISD assistant coaches.

According to HISD Superintendent Morris Lyon, he believed that his coaches responded in a manner to protect their students.

After speaking with coaches, students and officials after the football game, Lyons said legal action would be pursued against Cushing team's personnel.

However Hawkins Police Sgt. Randall said that is no longer the case. The original tweet by Lyon on the Hawkins ISD twitter account has been taken down.

Davis said he has taken witness statements from coaches and players. He is currently conducting an investigation that was requested by the UIL. Davis hopes to have the investigation finished by tomorrow.

